Stocks trend lower, Dow drops by over 600 points in relation to flailing retail earnings
Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at the markets an hour before Tuesday's close.
Wall Street's main stock indexes fell more than 1% on Tuesday as gloomy forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Walmart added to worries that a sharp rise in interest rates and high inflation were taking a toll on the U.S. economy. Home Depot Inc fell 5.4% to a three-month low after the No. 1 domestic home improvement chain warned of weakening demand and issued a dour profit forecast for 2023.
Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) dropped 3.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight and customs brokerage company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed forecasts, amid a “stunning” drop in buy and sell rates and a softening in demand. Net income fell by more than half, to $219.3 million, or $1.39 a share, from $452.8 million, or $2.69 a share, in the year-ago period.
Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.
A shorter week improves job satisfaction and doesn’t come at the cost of productivity, according to one study.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 500 points Tuesday morning, as retail giants Home Depot and Walmart tumbled on earnings results.
Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones tech giant Cisco Systems is just below a recent buy point during today's market rout.
U.S. stocks were in a downswing Tuesday to start a busy holiday-shortened week as investors weighed earnings letdowns from big-box retailers and considered the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates.
A Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has asked the EV maker for information.
The U.S., Russia and China unnerved stock market investors, ratcheting up tensions over Ukraine and Taiwan.
Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
