U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,001.23
    -77.86 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,173.28
    -653.41 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,504.49
    -282.79 (-2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.75
    -53.61 (-2.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.00
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8800
    +0.6200 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,502.47
    -305.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.12
    -9.15 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Stocks trend lower, Dow drops by over 600 points in relation to flailing retail earnings

Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at the markets an hour before Tuesday's close.

Recommended Stories