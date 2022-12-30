Stocks trend lower, energy sector hangs on to gains at end of 2022
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down market and sector trends ahead of the final closing bell of 2022.
The same holds true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shed 8.8% this year, and the Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33.1%. On Friday, as stocks pared their losses heading into the close on the last session of the year, the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 9.78 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48, and the Dow (DJIA) fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. 2022 also marked the fourth-worst year for the S&P 500 since its inception in 1957.
Yahoo Finance Live checks out the market trends amid this past year's series of volatility and optimism for 2023.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Friday, ending the trading year with its biggest annual gain in decades as the Federal Reserve embarked on a path of policy tightening to tackle inflation. The 10-year has risen about 238 basis points this year, its biggest yearly climb since at least 1953, according to Refinitiv data, as the U.S. central bank has raised interest rates at its fastest pace since the 1980s to fight stubbornly high inflation after years of loose monetary policy. "You still have a tight labor force, so you still have pressure on inflation, that is going to keep rates needing to be at a higher level than they used to be from the central banks," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.
The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.
Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were up 34.3% for the week as of late Friday morning, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock was up as much as 52% at one point this week, closing out last week at $3.67, then soaring to as high as $5.54 on Thursday. For the year, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical stock is up a whopping 84.7%.
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo compare the manufacturing strategies of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While one company is aggressively expanding its capacity, the other is taking a more cautious approach.