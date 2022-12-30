Stocks trend lower, energy sector hangs on to gains at end of 2022

Reuters

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Friday, ending the trading year with its biggest annual gain in decades as the Federal Reserve embarked on a path of policy tightening to tackle inflation. The 10-year has risen about 238 basis points this year, its biggest yearly climb since at least 1953, according to Refinitiv data, as the U.S. central bank has raised interest rates at its fastest pace since the 1980s to fight stubbornly high inflation after years of loose monetary policy. "You still have a tight labor force, so you still have pressure on inflation, that is going to keep rates needing to be at a higher level than they used to be from the central banks," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.