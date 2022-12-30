U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.46
    +2.06 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1320
    -1.8980 (-1.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,599.69
    +0.90 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.43
    +0.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Stocks trend lower, energy sector hangs on to gains at end of 2022

Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down market and sector trends ahead of the final closing bell of 2022.

