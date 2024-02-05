Stocks tumble as hopes fade for March rate cut, Palantir earnings on tap: Yahoo Finance Live

All three of the major indices (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) are trading lower after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear in a 60 Minutes interview that the central bank won’t be cutting rates in March. With little economic data on tap this week, the focus will be on earnings. Investors will be watching to hear what Palantir (PLTR) says about its AI plans when the tech company reports its fourth quarter results after the market close. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Tesla (TSLA), McDonald’s (MCD), and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL).

3:05 p.m. ET - Brett Ryan, Deutsche Bank Securities Senior US Economist

3:20 p.m. ET - Stacy Rasgon, Bernstein Managing Director and Senior Analyst

3:35 p.m. ET - Seth Basham, Wedbush Retail Analyst

4:20 p.m. ET - Doug Creutz, TD Cowen Managing Director TMT - Media & Entertainment