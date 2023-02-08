Strategist advises not to be ‘seduced’ into tech stock rallies amid A.I. trends

TheStreet.com
Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.