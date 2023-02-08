U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,945.12
    -27.49 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +1.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.30
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3930
    +0.3210 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,874.03
    -351.17 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.75
    -10.14 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Strategist advises not to be ‘seduced’ into tech stock rallies amid A.I. trends

Payne Capital Management President and ‘Payne Points of Wealth’ Podcast Host Ryan Payne joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the attitude of investors after the latest jobs report.

