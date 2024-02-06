Strategist talks top trends on Magnificent 7 hype, election

Murmurs of the 2024 election cycle are having investors reconsidering their portfolios, especially as the Federal Reserve is opting to cut interest rates later in the year. Truist Co-Chief Investment Officer and Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner explains how he is advising clients around the presidential election, including how much farther the AI hype can drive Magnificent Seven leaders.

"I tell clients today... markets have done good and bad under both Democrats and Republicans. More important for this economy and the stock market, is the Fed going to be able to stick the soft landing?" Lerner says.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.