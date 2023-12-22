Streaming industry could see deconsolidation: Brightcove CEO

Talk about a merger between Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Paramount Global (PARA) was reported by Axios this week. What could this mean for future mergers in the streaming world? Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise joins Yahoo Finance to discuss.

"From an M&A perspective what you'll see, is not just consolidation... but potentially deconsolidation," DeBevoise says. "A number of these assets probably should be reshaped to be more like to like," such as cable assets being partnered with other cable assets. "I think you're going to see a lot of activity, whether it's bundling, whether it's pieces of the companies coming in and out... you're going to see a lot of change over the next few years," DeBevoise adds.

"I love the idea that... consumers are going to be able to choose their own bundles in the future because people have put together these services in a way that you can sort of mix and match as you go. I think that's the future of where it goes," DeBevoise notes.

