Streaming: Netflix plans to save $300 million in 2023, Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers

Reuters

According to Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds faced outflows worth $5.7 billion, which was their seventh consecutive week of outflows. Investors were looking for an update on plans for raising the U.S. debt ceiling during the week, and worries of a potential government default as early as June 1 loom over Washington, if Congress does not act to resolve the deadlock. A meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers that had been scheduled for Friday has been postponed to early next week, with the IMF warning that a U.S. default would have "serious repercussions" for the U.S. economy.