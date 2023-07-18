Strike looms as UPS, Teamsters talks remain deadlocked
Talks have broken down between UPS and the Teamsters Union, with an August 1 strike date looming.. Stanford University Professor Margaret Levi explains that “the threat of a strike is an important tool” for workers who have little leverage toward gaining better working conditions. New York Times Opinion Writer Peter Coy details that “both sides are appropriately using the leverage that they have", noting that a strike could potentially harm all sides involved.