Jobs data shows Bidenomics is working: Acting Labor Secy.

Nearly 200,000 jobs were added in the US in November, while the unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.7%. US Department of Labor Acting Secretary Julie Su calls the report "strong" and that it's another example of "Bidenomics working," adding "we also have the lowest unemployment rate for the longest period of time since Diana Ross topped the charts."

Su tells Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger the report is a sign of a broad-based recovery. However, one area that did see a decline was retail. Su points to shifts in spending trends as part of the issue, with more people making purchases online. Overall, Su argues that strong consumer spending is a signal that the economy is still healthy.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.