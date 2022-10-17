Student loan forgiveness application is officially available
Yahoo Finance Reporter Ronda Lee details what student loan borrowers with federally-backed debt need to know about the new student loan forgiveness process.
Eligible recipients could see up to $20,000 in debt relief.
The student loan forgiveness application officially opened on Monday.
The Department of Education has opened the application portal in "beta" mode. The official launch is expected later this month.
Applications for federal student loan relief are live on the government’s student aid website — sort of. The government has launched a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application to get ready for its official launch later this month.
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
The application for student loan forgiveness is expected to go live within days, but some consumer advocates say this could cause millions of borrowers to miss out. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark...
The U.S. Department of Education has started to accept applications from federal student loan borrowers looking to erase debt. It comes nearly two months after President Biden announced his administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. Jon Healy, senior editor on the utility journalism team at the Los Angeles Times, joins CBS News for more on this.
