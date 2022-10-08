Student loan forgiveness plans receive criticism from Republican lawmakers

Eat This, Not That!

Some sodas have been around for generations and are not likely to ever disappear from soda fountains or grocery store shelves. Lovers of Coca-Cola Classic, A&W Root Beer, Canada Dry Ginger Ale, and Dr. Pepper have little to worry about when it comes to their favorite fizzy libations being discontinued.However, other fans aren't so lucky. Many soft drinks have been given the proverbial ax by their producers over the years. When that happens, loyal customers tend to clamor, and when that clamoring