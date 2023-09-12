How student loan pause impacted credit scores

Millions of Americans are going to start repaying their student loans in October. Equifax Risk Advisory Leader Tom Aliff notes that during the deferral period, there was some improvement in credit scores because borrowers could use that money to pay down other debts. Aliff also notes that stimulus payments provided borrowers with a bit of a buffer to pay down some bills too. Aliff says "the greatest impact to a credit score is definitely going to be payment history," however, with delinquency reporting being delayed, credit scores won't necessarily see an immediate impact from a late payment.

