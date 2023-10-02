What student loans, Fed's interest rates could mean for investors

A government shutdown has been avoided, for now, after President Biden signed Congress' stopgap bill that keeps the federal government funded through November 17. With another long-term spending agreement yet to be decided, and other financial headwinds still brewing, many investors are questioning how to handle their portfolio. Mitlin Financial Founder Lawrence Sprung joins Yahoo Finance to break down what investors should now be focusing on heading into 2023's final quarter.

"There's a high level of optimism to close out 2023 and going in early 2024," Sprung says, noting a bullish outlook while considering the Federal Reserve's outlook for higher for longer interest rates and consumer spending's resilience ahead of student loan repayments.

