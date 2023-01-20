New study shows COVID-19 vaccines offer some protection against long-COVID
Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to break down a new study that showed COVID-19 vaccines offer some protection against long-COVID.
Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to break down a new study that showed COVID-19 vaccines offer some protection against long-COVID.
It has been nearly four months since Brett Harrison stepped down as president of FTX US, the American division of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange. Now, he has raised $5 million for his own startup, Architect, which aims to make trading infrastructure for large crypto investors. “It’s a software company aiming to build institutional-grade infrastructure to connect various crypto venues across decentralized and centralized exchanges,” Harrison told TechCrunch.
AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment or...
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, climbing to a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation.
Internet television network Netflix reported more new subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter. But its profit missed views.
U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of U.S. housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December.
Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.90% and 0.74%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Netflix shares are gaining Friday, after the video-streaming giant unveiled a leadership shuffle and better-than-expected subscriber growth. The shares were up 6.7% in recent premarket trading, echoing aftermarket gains Thursday. The key takeaways from its results: + It signed up 7.7 million new paid subscribers, vs. an estimated 4.6 million; the company guided investors toward 4.5 million + Co-founder Reed Hastings is moving from the co-chief executive role to become executive chairman. Greg Pe
The numbers: Construction on new U.S. homes fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in December to 1.38 million, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economics polled by the Wall Street Journal expected housing starts to drop to a 1.36 million rate from November’s initial estimate of 1.43 million. Housing starts are at the lowest level since July 2022.
Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and marginally higher expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo asks whether the bank is confident in its 2023 view, and CEO sticks to it, while Citi hikes profit view for Truist
"The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than prepandemic levels," said CEO Erik Nordstrom.
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.
While the stock market volatility continues, day in and day out, not all companies have witnessed declines in their results. In fact, many wonderful businesses are continuing to thrive in the current environment -- and that includes healthcare stocks. If you're looking to add no-brainer healthcare stocks to your portfolio right now, here are two top names you'll want to consider when formulating your list of buys.
Eli Lilly stock dipped Friday after the FDA unexpectedly rejected its request for an accelerated approval of its Alzheimer's treatment.
"We are committed to working with the FDA to ensure the fastest possible path to bring this potential medicine to patients in need," Eli Lilly said.
Big Pharma stalwarts are on the brink of launching the first-ever RSV vaccines, potentially enriching the pharmaceutical stocks.
The FDA issued a complete response letter for the accelerated approval submission of Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) donanemab for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease due to the limited number of patients with at least 12 months of drug exposure data provided in the submission. No other deficiencies in the application were noted. The confirmatory Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial remains ongoing, with topline data read-out expected in Q2 2023, and will form the basis of donanemab's application fo
Imbruvica seemed invincible in the marketplace. But a new book, “For Blood and Money,” shows how the drug’s creators left a trap door that led to its undoing.
The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced plans to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the equivalent of seasonal influenza in the spring, a move that would further relax mask wearing and other preventive measures as the country seeks to return to normalcy. Kishida said he has instructed experts and government officials to discuss the details on lowering COVID-19's status. A change would also remove self-isolation rules and other anti-virus requirements and allow COVID-19 patients to seek treatment at any hospital instead of only specialized facilities.