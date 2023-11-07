Subway plays in a 'sweet spot' globally: CEO

John Chidsey wasn't planning on coming out of retirement. But then Subway came calling. In an interview with Brooke DiPalma at the Yahoo Finance Invest conference, Chidsey explains what he said yes to running Subway and how he plans on tackling the challenges the business faces from the changing of consumer habits, global expansion, and inflation. Chidsey also gives additional insight to the sale of Subway to private equity firm Roark Capital.

Chidsey explains that Subway is one of the few big restaurant chains that has a global footprint and how, given its healthier menu, the company can "play in a sweet spot globally."

Responding to a question about potential changing of consumer spending due to economic headwinds, Chidsey "Definitely in the early times of economy softening for the first 4-8 quarters you get the trade down effect where if maybe if you're in fast casual or casual dining, people that are more stretched for their dollar, so to speak, do trade down so I think we all benefit from that to a certain extent. Now, if it's prolonged, you obviously can't continue to lap that forever, so it eventually shows up in your same-store sales numbers, but it's definitely a little bit of a tailwind initially."

