You suddenly came into money? Here's what to do.

There is a responsible way to manage coming into a large amount of money, allowing it to last long-term. Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management Managing Director Emily Irwin joins the Live Show to offer tips for stretching unexpected cash.

Irwin's first tip is to assemble a team of interdisciplinary professionals, including an attorney, CPA, insurance specialist, philanthropic specialist, and more. Advisory groups allow an investor to construct a plan, devising short and long-term goals. Shorter-term goals could encompass aggressively attacking revolving debt and high interest-rate loans, while in the longer term, investors should begin thinking about estate tax and asset protection.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's Note: This article was written by Gabriel Roy.