Suntory CEO explains how Gen Z is shaping the spirits industry

As the Federal Reserve seems like it may keep interest rates higher for longer, companies may feel added pressure to adjust pricing to keep up with consumer habits and continue growth. As a major beverage maker globally, Suntory (STBFY) is positioned to take advantage of its pricing power as it makes a wide array of products, spanning multiple demographics.

Takeshi Niinami, Suntory Holdings CEO, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to discuss inflation, pricing, and dealing with a change in consumer habits with Gen Z.

Niinami explains how conflicts in the Red Sea are impacting its shipping logistics, saying deliveries are taking longer and that the company is "considering" raising prices to offset the additional cost.

Niinami gives insight into Gen Z, saying they are more "health conscious" and like to deal with companies that have a social awareness. He continues acknowledging the differences between his generation and Gen Z and will focus on making adjustments to the business model accordingly.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino