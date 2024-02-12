Super Bowl ads: Is fear of controversy stifling creativity?

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in Super Bowl LVIII, while Sunday's highly anticipated commercials also captured the attention of the over 113 million viewers tuning in to the Big Game. With brands paying up to $7 million for a 30-second slot, expectations were high for creative and impactful ads.

University of Michigan Professor Marcus Collins and Mekanism Co-Founder and CEO Jason Harris join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether this year's Super Bowl ads lived up to the hype.

Harris notes many brands followed a "playbook" of cramming in celebrities and humor before briefly featuring the brand. He felt the star-studded T-Mobile (TMUS) ad failed to effectively communicate the brand message, saying "the brand gets lost" in the commercial.

Collins argues it's becoming "increasingly difficult" for brands to craft worthwhile Super Bowl ads. Social scrutiny discourages risks and limits creativity forcing brands to play it safe to avoid backlash. However, he praised State Farm's ad for "[landing] the brand's point of view".

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith