Super Bowl LVII: What Gatorade colors are people betting on?

TheStreet.com

This year, more Americans will wager on the Super Bowl than ever before, as the expansion of legal sports betting continues throughout the United States. In fact, a record 50.4 million American adults (20% of the population) are expected to bet around $16 billion total on Super Bowl 57, according to research done by the American Gaming Association (AGA). The sheer number of bettors wagering on the Super Bowl is expected to increase by around 61% this year, and the total amount wagered could more than double last year's figure.