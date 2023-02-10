U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    +1.74 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0680
    -0.0063 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4370
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,599.39
    -224.32 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Super Bowl LVII: What Gatorade colors are people betting on?

Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer explains how bettors are even picking what Gatorade colors will be used at the Super Bowl.

