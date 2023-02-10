Super Bowl LVII: What Gatorade colors are people betting on?
Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer explains how bettors are even picking what Gatorade colors will be used at the Super Bowl.
Coming off of their second World Series championship since 2017, the Houston Astros have announced a jersey patch sponsorship deal with a major Houston oil and gas company, becoming one of just a handful of MLB teams to have such a deal.
Philadelphia's die-hard fans are often determined to celebrate from up above — and in the past no slippery substances have stopped them.
Can traders and investors get any insight into the market if one team or the other wins? One indicator seems to think so.
Super Bowl bettors need all the breaks they can get. Sunday is a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s also showing off legalized gambling’s increasing reach across the country. Currently, 33 states and the District of Columbia allow at least some type of legal sports wagering, according to the American Gaming Association.
The former NFL quarterback said the auditor, Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee made malicious statements about his welfare fraud case.
This year, more Americans will wager on the Super Bowl than ever before, as the expansion of legal sports betting continues throughout the United States. In fact, a record 50.4 million American adults (20% of the population) are expected to bet around $16 billion total on Super Bowl 57, according to research done by the American Gaming Association (AGA). The sheer number of bettors wagering on the Super Bowl is expected to increase by around 61% this year, and the total amount wagered could more than double last year's figure.
Lakers superstar and future NBA Hall of Famer Lebron James has done it. James has been compared to another great, Michael Jordan, for pretty much his entire career, and the debate over which of them is the league's greatest player will rage on for decades. People are now even comparing the photo of the shot James used to pass Kareem to the iconic photo of Jordan's shot to win.
Investors should hope the Philadelphia Eagles crush the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII if they want to see stocks go up — at least, according to one market indicator.
This is the second time in five months that two Aramark partners have gone head to head for a championship.
(Bloomberg) -- This year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is so evenly split that not even Wall Street can figure out who might have the upper hand. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS M
Rihanna is about to perform at the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (Feb. 12), marking the superstar’s first return to a musical stage in five years.
Disney CEO Bob Iger doubled down ESPN is not going anywhere — at least not yet.
John Larson lives in Utah, but he really wanted to be in Los Angeles to watch LeBron James make history. Mr. Larson, 54 years old, and his 24-year-old son, Adam, had studied Mr. James’s stats and took a gamble that this week the NBA star would break the league’s all-time scoring record. Based on their math, they thought Mr. James would make history on Thursday, when his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are set to play the Milwaukee Bucks at home.
The sports network has been leader of its class for years, but can recent moves salvage it as the space gets increasingly crowded?
The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster on Wednesday, acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.
Rogers Communications (RCI) to provide exclusive coverage of Canada's Blue Jays team in MLB 2023 on Sportsnet.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors put up $206 million for the Carolina Panthers when the National Football League added the expansion team in 1993. Five years ago, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper bought the franchise for almost $2.3 billion. Back in 1984, the Denver Broncos were sold for a then-record $70 million. A group led by Walmart Inc. heir Rob Walton paid more than $4.6 billion for the team last year.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens Consequence
The Super Bowl 2023 is just days away and you can see the game in a better way with Super Bowl TV deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.
