Supreme Court Decision Bigger Than a Fed Rate Hike: VantageScore CEO

VantageScore CEO Silvio Tavares says the Supreme Court decision to throw out President Joe Biden's student-loan relief plan will cost consumers millions of dollars. He's on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en