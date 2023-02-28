U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.37
    -5.87 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,708.98
    -180.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,474.50
    +7.52 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.56
    +6.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.90
    +1.22 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.04
    +0.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1880
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,327.27
    +51.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.86
    -1.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Supreme Court justices set to rule on President Biden’s student debt relief plan

2
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan reports on arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Recommended Stories