Supreme Court set to rule on Biden administration’s student debt relief plan in February

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt after it was blocked by a lower court in a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority. The justices deferred taking action on Biden's request to lift an injunction issued on Nov. 14 by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking the program, but said in a brief order that they would hear arguments in the case in their session that runs from late February to early March. The policy faces another legal hurdle as the administration contests a separate Nov. 10 ruling by a federal judge in Texas deeming the program unlawful.