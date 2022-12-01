U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    +0.88 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +57.20 (+3.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +1.20 (+5.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0123 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    +0.0195 (+1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2970
    -2.7830 (-2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,936.34
    -161.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     
8

Supreme Court set to rule on Biden administration’s student debt relief plan in February

The Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding President Biden's student loan relief plan and issue a ruling in February 2023.

Video Transcript

[WHOOSH]

- All right. Some breaking news now. The Supreme Court will be ruling on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The high court will hear full oral arguments in February. And that could produce a final ruling by June. But until then, the administration's plan will remain on hold. After the forgiveness plan was halted, the administration extended the pause on federal student loan debt payments, which were supposed to go back into effect January 1.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks trend lower ahead of closing bell, communications sector leads gains

    Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Jared Blikre reviews the market action ahead of Thursday's close, examining trends across sectors and Nasdaq leaders.

  • High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan

    The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer. The administration had wanted a court order that would have allowed the program to take effect even as court challenges proceed. The justices didn't do that, but agreed to the administration's fallback, setting arguments for late February or early March over whether the program is legal.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt after it was blocked by a lower court in a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority. The justices deferred taking action on Biden's request to lift an injunction issued on Nov. 14 by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking the program, but said in a brief order that they would hear arguments in the case in their session that runs from late February to early March. The policy faces another legal hurdle as the administration contests a separate Nov. 10 ruling by a federal judge in Texas deeming the program unlawful.

  • Biden Bid to Restore Student Debt Relief Rejected by Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan remains stalled, after the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift an order blocking the sweeping program.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerStock

  • Biden Gets Victory Lap With $12 Billion TSMC Plant, Arizona Wins

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will help celebrate a landmark step in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s construction of a $12 billion facility in Arizona next Tuesday -- its first advanced chip plant in the US -- a White House official said, capitalizing on his efforts to reinvigorate manufacturing in a politically crucial state.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could C

  • Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where

    "Shoppers who want to buy might have to wait a little bit," said Realtor.com's chief economist.

  • Minneapolis to pay $50,000 each to 12 injured by police during Floyd protests

    The city of Minneapolis will pay $50,000 each to 12 people injured by police during demonstrations that erupted after a white officer killed George Floyd by pinning the 46-year-old Black man's neck to the ground with a knee, court records show. As part of a settlement approved on Wednesday in federal court, Minneapolis will also implement reforms in the way police officers handle demonstrations, prohibiting them from using physical force and from deploying chemical agents against peaceful protesters. The settlement requires body cameras worn by Minneapolis police to be recording and unobstructed when they engage with protesters, court records showed.

  • House panel says lax screening helped facilitate PPP fraud

    Financial technology firms abdicated their responsibility to screen out fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic, a report by a House investigations panel said Thursday. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis launched its investigation of the firms in May 2021 after public reports that the firms were linked to disproportionate numbers of fraudulent loans issued under the Paycheck Protection Program. Former President Donald Trump rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses stay open and keep their workers employed.

  • Video: Joel Greenberg to be sentenced in federal court on Thursday

    On Thursday, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will find out how long he will send in prison.

  • The dollar holds the key to a burgeoning bull run in stocks: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

  • Congressman Pete Aguilar makes history as the highest ranking Latino in the House

    Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., elected as chair of the House Democratic Caucus, is taking on the highest level House leadership job ever held by a Latino.

  • U.S. House set to approve bill to block rail strike

    The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday to approve a bill to block a potentially crippling rail strike, but the fate of a separate proposal by lawmakers to mandate paid sick time remains uncertain. Lawmakers will vote to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers after President Joe Biden warned of the catastrophic impact of a rail stoppage that could begin as early as Dec. 9. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be an additional vote on a proposal to give seven days of paid sick leave to railroad employees, which lawmakers said is also expected to pass the House but faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.

  • Vote on SECURE Act 2.0 could help you save for retirement while paying off student debt

    SECURE Act 2.0 could, among other things, make it easier for Americans to save for retirement while paying off student loans, if Congress acts fast.

  • Rishi Sunak claims Keir Starmer 'not fit to lead' during furious clash on private schools

    Rishi Sunak claimed Sir Keir Starmer is "not fit to lead" as they clashed over Labour's plan to scrap charitable status for private schools.

  • Women prime ministers hit back at sexist question during historic visit

    "Because two women meet, it's not simply because of their gender," New Zealand's prime minister said after a reporter questioned if her "common stuff" with Finland's leader was the reason for the historic visit.

  • House Democrats elect Ted Lieu as party vice chair

    House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) to serve as vice chair of the caucus next year, solidifying his place as the highest ranking Asian American in Congress. Lieu bested three other lawmakers — Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) — in a closed-ballot vote to secure his spot…

  • How to prepare now that student loan forgiveness likely isn't coming anytime soon

    Student debt forgiveness is snarled in litigation and isn't expected to come anytime soon. So people should prepare to start repayments. Here's how.

  • Packers host another workout for free agent QB James Morgan

    It's possible Morgan will be on the Packers' shortlist if Aaron Rodgers eventually has to go to injured reserve.

  • U of Idaho mourns 'beautiful souls' as police clarify 'targeted' claims

    The Moscow Police Department released a statement clarifying that detectives are unsure if the four University of Idaho victims — or their residence — were "specifically targeted."

  • USMNT sees reaching World Cup knockout rounds as means to end, not signature achievement | Opinion

    USMNT plays the Netherlands in round of 16 with a chance to reach quarterfinals for first time since 2002 and only second time in program's history.