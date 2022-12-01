Supreme Court set to rule on Biden administration’s student debt relief plan in February
The Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding President Biden's student loan relief plan and issue a ruling in February 2023.
Video Transcript
- All right. Some breaking news now. The Supreme Court will be ruling on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The high court will hear full oral arguments in February. And that could produce a final ruling by June. But until then, the administration's plan will remain on hold. After the forgiveness plan was halted, the administration extended the pause on federal student loan debt payments, which were supposed to go back into effect January 1.