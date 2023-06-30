Supreme Court Throws Out Biden's Debt Relief Plan

The US Supreme Court tossed out President Joe Biden's plan to slash the student debt of more than 40 million people, rejecting one of his signature initiatives as exceeding his power. Bloomberg's Annmarie Hordern reports. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en