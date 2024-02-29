Sustaining the rally: What market conditions are necessary

US Equities (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) have been on a rally with the advent of positive earnings from powerhouse stocks such as the Magnificent Seven - Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA). While many investors are excited to see record highs like those in mid-2021, some are beginning to worry about a drop.

Janney Montgomery Scott Chief Investment Strategist Mark Luschini joins Yahoo Finance to share his analysis of whether the rally can be sustained.

Luschini puts recent market conditions into perspective: "If we continue to see the evolution of the economy work in the way it's been working, certainly over the last 12 months, or at least even so far this year –– right now, the Atlanta Federal Reserve GDPNow tracker just came out with a print this morning that showed, this deep into the first quarter of 2024, 3% annualized growth. Once again, indicative of the kind of momentum that suggests the aversion of the recession is increasingly possible. I think in that environment, in which inflation at the same time continues to grind down and toward the Federal Reserve's target, should allow for a broadening of the economy."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino