T-Mobile reports mixed earnings, CEO explains 3 things that drove results

T-Mobile reported mixed second quarter results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 was better than the estimate of $1.72, but revenue of $19.2 billion was just shy of estimates. The telecom company also raised its full-year guidance slightly. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert cites three reasons for the quarterly results, saying "customers are coming to us more, they're staying with us more, and they're buying up our rate card voluntarily." Sievert recently saw his contract extended by 5 years, putting him in charge into 2028. When asked what T-Mobile will look like in 2028, Sievert says the world is "going to see a company in 2028 that is the market leader" and "that is the best in the world at connecting customers to their world."