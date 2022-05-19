U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    +2.06 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.30
    +24.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.39 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0122 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2472
    +0.0130 (+1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8310
    -0.4660 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,266.28
    +1,067.74 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.81
    +17.58 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Taco Bell brings back its Mexican pizza to menus nationwide

Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to taste-test Taco Bell's revival of the Mexican pizza.

