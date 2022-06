TipRanks

The crypto ecosystem might only barely be a decade-old, but it has already developed very defined cycles. There’s the bull market - broadly speaking this has so far happened following each halving of bitcoin’s block rewards, following which, coins’ prices across the board soar to improbable heights. That, however, is then followed by a long, depressing bear market - what has been given the term “crypto winter.” And we appear to be in the midst of one right now. That has an acute effect on the ac