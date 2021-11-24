How Taiwan became a potential flashpoint between the U.S. and China
Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer explains the geopolitical complexities surrounding the island of Taiwan.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.
AT&T and Verizon Communications on Wednesday agreed to adopt new precautionary measures to address air safety concerns raised from the planned use of C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aviation industry have raised concerns about potential interference caused by the 5G deployment with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters. AT&T and Verizon said they had committed for six months to take "additional steps to minimize energy coming from 5G base stations–both nationwide and to an even greater degree around public airports and heliports" and said that should address "concerns about radio altimeter performance."
Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the potential of German lawmakers issuing a lockdown and vaccine mandate as European COVID cases rise.
The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless claims reached its lowest level since November 1969, with the number of filings dropping to 199,000.
(Bloomberg) -- Landing Samsung Electronics Co.'s massive new chip plant didn't come cheap for Taylor, Texas. The question now is whether the investment will pay off.
A big fall in Turkey's lira is hardly rare these days, but the currency's precipitous 20% plunge over the last week is ramping up risks of a balance of payments crisis unless authorities can somehow pull the brake. The lira fell 15% at one point on Tuesday alone, ending the day with its largest daily drop since its tumultuous 2018 crisis, and analysts are worried the declines could rumble on. The crux is that the country's central bank is bowing to political pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to deliver interest rate cuts despite 20% inflation that could reach 30% or even 50%, economists say, if the lira can't recover.
U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 31 years, with consumers seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. Stoked by imbalances in the economy created by the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation is one of the most vexing problems facing economists and government policy makers—from Federal Reserve officials, who set interest rates, to the Biden administration and Congress. It generally results from too much demand chasing too few goods or limited services, resulting in price increases.
The House of Representatives advanced the Democrat’s Build Back Better Act on Friday with a range of tax increases but it was a far cry from their initial ambitions. There’s a “lesson here,” a budget and tax expert told Yahoo Finance.
The State Department submitted a report to the U.S. Congress listing two vessels and an entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the pipeline, Blinken said, but did not give details on the second vessel. Washington opposes the $11 billion pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to bypass Ukraine and carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed the need for flexibility on how quickly they will scale back their bond-buying program as well as the timing of interest-rate increases, before data showed inflation accelerating.
Donald Trump is now a taekwondo black belt holder despite never having actually practiced taekwondo. Martial artist: Kukkiwon, a taekwondo governing body based in South Korea, presented the former president with an honorary ninth dan black belt at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend, reported the New York Post. Kukkiwon President Lee Dong-seop presented Trump with the honor, which is considered the highest level a professional martial artist can achieve.
The European Union’s (EU) proposed framework for regulating crypto is one step closer to ratification. On Wednesday, the European Council, which sets the EU’s political agenda, adopted its position on the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework, according to a statement on its website. This means that the Council and the European Parliament can now enter into negotiations on the proposal before it is formally adopted as law.
U.S. stock indexes edge mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, following the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting show some Fed officials favored a faster pace of tapering of the central bank's monthly bond-buying program.
Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith gives an overview of President Biden’s comments regarding relatively high gas prices and his decision to tap into the country's strategic petroleum reserve so that consumers will eventually will see a drop.
The U.S. economy showed broad-based signs of strengthening heading into the end of the year, with consumers ramping up spending, businesses stepping up investment and jobless claims falling to historic lows.
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she will serve a full term as First Minister and dismissed speculation she is preparing to step down as “wishful thinking” from her opponents.
(Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that Federal Reserve policy makers are signaling a "new era" in which they recognize the U.S. economy is overheating as inflation runs at its fastest in three decades.
Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.
Assigning the central bank responsibilities extending beyond the adjustment of monetary policy creates an unknown that I do not think we can assume outcomes for.
The Labor Department is set to release its jobless claims report Thursday.