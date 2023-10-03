U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Taiwan firms reportedly aiding Huawei navigate chip sanctions

Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

Chinese tech developer Huawei unveiled its Mate 60 Pro smartphone last month, said to feature a high-end computer chip made in China. As the U.S. investigates the origins of the Mate 60 Pro's chips, Taiwanese tech firms have reportedly been assisting the phone maker navigate sanctions through covert chip plants, according to a Bloomberg report.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down the broader implications these chip operations may have, especially if contracted and acquired by the Chinese government.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.