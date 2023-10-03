Taiwan firms reportedly aiding Huawei navigate chip sanctions

Chinese tech developer Huawei unveiled its Mate 60 Pro smartphone last month, said to feature a high-end computer chip made in China. As the U.S. investigates the origins of the Mate 60 Pro's chips, Taiwanese tech firms have reportedly been assisting the phone maker navigate sanctions through covert chip plants, according to a Bloomberg report.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down the broader implications these chip operations may have, especially if contracted and acquired by the Chinese government.

