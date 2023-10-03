U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

Taiwan Tech Firms Helping Huawei With China Chip Plants

2
Bloomberg

Several Taiwanese tech companies are said to be heling Huawei build infrastructure for an under-the-radar network of chip plants across Southern China. Peter Elstrom reports on Bloomberg Television.