United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) went on a shopping spree this week, and some on Wall Street are worried about how the airline will pay its bills. Shares of United traded down more than 10% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the carrier announced the largest wide-body order in U.S. aviation history. The pandemic was difficult on the airline industry, but United and its rivals have seen demand come roaring back this year as vacationers try to make up for lost time and business travel slowly resumes.