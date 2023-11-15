Target leadership may need a shake-up: Analyst

Shares of Target (TGT) jumped Wednesday morning after releasing its quarterly report, beating expectations. Meanwhile, TJX Companies (TJX) fell short of guidance expectations while topping its own third-quarter earnings estimates. The mixed results come as retailers across the board have to battle changing consumer habits. On the company's earnings call, Target CEO Brian Cornell said "Consumers are still bringing up pressures like higher interest rates, increased credit card debt, and reduced savings rates have left them with less discretionary income, forcing them to make trade-offs."

But is there more that can be done? Does the company need new leadership during these trying times?

Aptus Capital Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager David Wagner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the situation that retailers find themselves in and how Target may need to re-evaluate how the company manages its image to reclaim former glory.

Wagner elaborates on Target's image and what would need to change: "One of the biggest problems they've [Target] had is they've kind of lost their brand recognition as the go-to retailer. If they can't get that back, well, one, they're not going to get their historical valuation that they've got, which is closer to 16 times... but if they don't' get that brand recognition back I think that the market is going to have to see some type of signal from the board that Brian Cornell, well, he's probably got to go."

