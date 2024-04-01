Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,243.74
    -10.61 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,586.33
    -221.04 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,393.67
    +14.21 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,105.25
    -19.30 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    +0.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,250.80
    +12.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3090
    +0.1030 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2566
    -0.0059 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6810
    +0.3780 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,161.84
    -1,452.97 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,803.09
    -566.35 (-1.40%)
     

Target: Price moderations are improving tone around US consumer

Brad Smith and Jared Blikre

Jefferies analysts are raising their price target on major retailer Target (TGT) to $205, remaining increasingly bullish on the chain over its innovation plans for 2024. Jefferies Senior Vice President of Equity Research Corey Tarlowe — the analyst behind Jefferies' latest call on Target, maintaining a Buy rating — joins Yahoo Finance to weigh in on what the strength of US consumers could mean for Target.

Tarlowe sees moderations in food prices and inflation as a chance to free up consumers' wallets and spending across Target's inventory categories: "What we're starting to see now is an improvement in general merchandise in Target's business and, I think, perhaps an improvement around tone for the broader consumer generally."

Tarlowe goes on to comment on Target's brand collaborations in its store locations and what a healthier US consumer also means for Walmart (WMT).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement