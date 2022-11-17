U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.56
    -12.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,546.32
    -7.51 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,144.96
    -38.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,834.94
    -18.22 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.96
    -3.63 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.10
    -12.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.52 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0371
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1600
    +0.6520 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,692.13
    +103.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.41
    +1.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Target stock boosted by upgrade from Piper Sandler

Shares of Target are up after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to Overweight and upped its price target.

