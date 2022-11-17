Target stock boosted by upgrade from Piper Sandler

Reuters

The dollar rose and equity markets slid on Thursday after hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official that reminded investors a less aggressive monetary policy is unlikely with U.S. employment data still showing a tight labor market. Nagging recession and higher interest rate worries also rattled European markets, while the pound tumbled as Britain hoped to put its disastrous recent fiscal experiment behind it with a more austere-looking budget. Early optimism in Europe about Siemens' < SIEGn.DE> earnings and that the European Central Bank might slow its rate hikes soon waned and markets fell.