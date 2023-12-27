The new tax policies Americans will face after 2024 election

Congress will face new challenges in 2024 as soon as it returns from holiday recess, including the need to introduce new stopgap funding bills. In addition, no matter who wins the 2024 election, Congress and the next president will have to deal with an expiring tax policy in 2025 that will force new tax policies, or else deal with a massive deficit.

Veda Partners Managing Partner Henrietta Treyz joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the 2024 election and the challenges Congress will face going forward.

"You're going to see tax rate legislation in 2025. It's a guarantee... This tax bill has to be written, it's mandatory," Treyz warns. "As a pure basis of where we are, just keeping the tax rates the same, not authorizing cuts to corporate rates or individual rates, just keeping rates the same for individuals into 2026 is going to cost $2.3 trillion."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.