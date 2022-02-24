Tax refund delays will be horrible this year, CPA says
Seltzer Business Management President Robert Seltzer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tax refund delays as well as what taxpayers can expect from their refunds this year.
Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
The stock market was reeling today as Russia began a widespread invasion of Ukraine. Conflict in Europe is sending oil prices surging and has caused a panic among many investors, some of whom are selling their shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).
Shares of the large-cap biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up by a healthy 10.2% as of 10:58 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Moderna reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $7.2 billion. Moderna's shares were down by a whopping 46% year to date prior to today's rally.
To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.
The Dow is down more than 2% off after Russia invasion of Ukraine. These are the parts of the stock market to keep an eye on as oil prices skyrocket.
Travel and airline stocks are taking a hit as Russia invades Ukraine, with defence companies on the rise.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.
The company expects to deliver between 300 and 500 battery-electric semi trucks to customers in 2022.
Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia's rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation's assets following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
NYU Professor of Politics Joshua Tucker and New Constructs CEO David Trainer join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia invading Ukraine and the outlook for stocks and energy markets.
But one traditional asset shone.
The scenes from Ukraine that I witnessed last night and early this morning were stunning. There will be someone on FinTV telling you that this is a buying opportunity. This is not a buying opportunity for equities.
It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.
Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.
There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.
BABA stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed estimates as revenue growth slowed.
Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business
Rolls-Royce will stop buying Russian titanium for its jet engine rotor blades while BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said higher spending by European governments had pushed up profits.