Tax season: Debunking illegal tax advice found on TikTok

3
Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter

Americans are nearly a month into the 2024 tax season, and it's evident that there is just as much unreliable tax advice as good advice out there. Yahoo Finance Reporter Rebecca Chen joins Akiko Fujita to debunk the misinformation circulating on social media sites like TikTok, illegally advising younger Americans to avoid paying their taxes by exempting themselves from tax withholdings.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

