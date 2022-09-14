U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.36
    +12.67 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,153.06
    +48.09 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,709.58
    +76.01 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.24
    +3.67 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.65
    +2.34 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -4.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4040
    -0.0180 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8870
    -1.7580 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,205.54
    -652.34 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.57
    -2.76 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Taxes are essential in ‘great times and in tough times,’ Intuit CEO says

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Goldman Sachs tech conference to discuss the outlook for small business and personal finance software demand amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla executive lays out five-year plan to reduce EV costs

    Pras Subramanian reports on how at the Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco yesterday, Tesla Head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha detailed the company's five-year plan for cutting costs.

  • 10 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued and cheap energy stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The world is facing an energy crisis. The energy slump is impacting Europe’s economy heavily, even before winter sets in. […]

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Swing Higher in Choppy Trade, Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Still Falling

    Over at General Electric (NYSE: GE), that bellwether of industry, shares are still sliding for a second straight day -- down 2.1% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. As the Boston Business Journal reported midday yesterday, GE Aviation has reached a "tentative" agreement with the IUE-CWA Local 201 labor union at its plant in the Lynn suburb of Boston that could result in workers earning higher wages. The new agreement, if approved in a union vote on Sept. 21, will reduce from 10 or more to just six the number of years it will take for a union member at Lynn to climb from the bottom of GE's pay scale to the top -- raising overall wages at the plant.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Twilio to cut workforce by about 11%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Twilio amid the company’s plans to cut workforce by about 11%.

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • The stock market’s worst day since June 2020 shows ‘the Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

    Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance knows what Tuesday's inflation print means for the Fed: “Not only are they going to end up causing a recession, but it is going to be a bad one."

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Bausch Health Company (NYSE: BHC) were jumping 4.4% at 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rising as much as 11.8% earlier in the day. Bausch Health announced on Aug. 30 that it planned to conduct these exchange offers. On Sept. 8, Bausch released a clarification about some of the provisions pertaining to its exchange offers.