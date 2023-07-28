Teamster agreement a 'bad deal' for UPS: Analyst

United Parcel Service (UPS) and the Teamsters union were able to reach an agreement and avert a strike that could have wide-ranging economic ripple effects. Broughton Capital Principal and Managing Partner Donald Broughton says it's a "bad deal" for UPS, citing labor costs. When it comes to why UPS made the deal, Broughton says the company was concerned about losing market share, claiming that shippers, growing concerned about a potential strike, were starting to turn to rival FedEx.

SEANA SMITH: UPS averting a strike by the Teamsters Union this week. News of the deal lifting weight off the shipping giant ahead of its second quarter earnings report on August 8. But investors may have some concerns about the rising costs for Big Brown, Teamsters saying that it was a $30 billion deal.

Joining us now for more, we want to bring in Donald Broughton. He's a principal and managing partner at Broughton Capital. Donald, it's great to have you here. So I believe you expected the Teamsters to strike, but they didn't. Why were you a little bit surprised by this deal?

DONALD BROUGHTON: Well, we thought that what was happening was that Sean O'Brien was positioning himself to have some theater, to have some marketing about what he could accomplish for labor and use that to first get as much as he could, extract as much as he could from corporate UPS. But then use that in turn to go to the Amazon workers and organize them because I think that's really his long-term goal. He said as much If you just listen.

SEANA SMITH: Donald, what do you think of this deal just in terms of what it means for UPS because of what we know, it includes higher wages. And like I just said in the intro there, O'Brien saying that the agreement is worth $30 billion. So is that a good deal or a bad deal do you think for UPS?

DONALD BROUGHTON: We think it's a bad deal. I mean, if you just look at the straight up-- the initial increase in pay, it jumps their wage line by almost $2 billion, $1.95 billion immediately. They're forced to hire 22,000 workers. They're forced to convert 7,500 workers from part time to full time. There's many stipulations that, quite frankly I'm surprised that they agreed to.

And the problem with that is this, see, it's one thing that you have to pay a union worker more. But the real cost is for many companies in unionized labor is not the per hour fee, it's that you can't get them to do multiple tasks. They're only going to do one thing. They're only going to sort packages. They're only going to drive a truck. They're only going to do one thing.

And throughout any business day, we have different demands, different things need to be done. I don't know about you Seana, but I do multiple things. I take out the trash here at Broughton Capital if I need to, right? And you can't do that with a union employee. They'll say to them, well, that's not my job classification.

And that lack of flexibility adds cost, and it adds a layer of complexity and an inability, quite frankly, to compete with people who are not unionized, who have more flexible labor. People who will do whatever you need them to do because they see it as we're just going to get the job done, we're going to take the hill.

SEANA SMITH: And Donald, I'm still laughing about taking out the trash because I do agree with you, you are forced to do a lot of tasks, daily tasks, that maybe you didn't initially sign up for. But Donald, let's talk about what do you think, I guess, then forces UPS hand? Were they just too scared, too intimidated by what a potential strike would do to their company in the near term?

DONALD BROUGHTON: Well, I don't think they were frightened as much as they understood what was happening to market share. Understand that these are-- part of the beauty of FedEx and UPS is these are large, very expensive networks. There are billions, hundreds of billions of dollars that have been invested over the years.

And so that makes them-- you can't compete with them. There's a big moat around those businesses. That's the good news. The bad news is all those costs, all that money has been poured into the ground. And so incremental volume or lower volume has high incremental and decremental margins.

If you go look back five years ago when the exact same thing was happening, UPS was trying to negotiate their contract with the Teamsters, FedEx did something very simple. They went out to customers and they said, look, there probably won't be a strike. But if there is, we're going to take care of the people who are our customers.

It wasn't a threat. It was just a simple statement of fact. And as a result, they had not only outside-- had an outsized leap in their market share, amount of incremental business they got, but they actually raised price at a rate almost twice what UPS was, so you can't accuse them of buying that market share.

And once you shift-- I can tell you, in my former life, I was a distribution manager. I routed freight for a living before I went to Wall Street. And what I will tell you is this, one of the axioms of that profession is that price may get you in the door but service keeps you here.

If someone is taking care of-- on a consistent basis picking your things up and getting your things delivered, they're providing the service, you're not going to kick them out. So the customers that have shifted to FedEx aren't going to go back to UPS unless FedEx drops the ball on service.

And I'm pretty sure that FedEx is not going to do that. So what I think was happening was this FedEx was doing the exact same thing, they've said so, that they did five years ago. But this time they were actually having even more success because many people, like myself, became convinced that a strike was very possible if not imminent.

I talked to a number of people who still brought freight for a living. And they were all went from-- in the May to late June time frame went from there might be a strike 2. We are planning for a strike. Even UPS themselves made an announcement saying that they were training their white collar workers to do the jobs of the Teamsters, and they thought they could handle 20% to 25% of the volume should there be a strike. That's basically saying that UPS management themselves were expecting a strike.

And so when shippers hear that they think, we don't want our parcels caught in the system. We need to shift over to FedEx. Let's take advantage of this. So they move. And as you're seeing more and more and more and more volume move over, the UPS management team I'm sure got a daily read of how much market share they were losing.

They looked up and they said, you know what, we need to stop the bleeding while we can. Because they understand that, like I said, the decremental margins I think are really over 35%, 40%. And if you lose $1 billion worth of revenue, that's-- $350 to $400 million of operating profit.

SEANA SMITH: Yeah, a heck of a lot of money and certainly UPS feeling that pressure. Donald Broughton, always great to get your perspective. Thanks so much.

DONALD BROUGHTON: Thank you for having me.