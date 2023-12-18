Teamsters authorize strike at Anheuser-Busch breweries

The Teamsters union voted to authorize a strike at Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) breweries, calling for better wages, job protection, and enhanced benefits for 5,000 members across 12 US breweries. While they have not initiated a strike yet, it looms as a possibility if no contract is reached by February 29, 2024.

Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to break down how big of an impact a strike could have on AB InBev shares and production volumes.

