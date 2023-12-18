Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,743.92
    +24.73 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,323.79
    +18.63 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,901.35
    +87.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.70
    +0.57 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.16
    +1.73 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    2,043.80
    +8.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0927
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9560
    +0.0280 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2647
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    +0.7650 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,431.22
    -384.34 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    849.43
    -21.34 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.48
    +38.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,758.98
    -211.57 (-0.64%)
     

Teamsters authorize strike at Anheuser-Busch breweries

Rachelle Akuffo and Eyek Ntekim

The Teamsters union voted to authorize a strike at Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) breweries, calling for better wages, job protection, and enhanced benefits for 5,000 members across 12 US breweries. While they have not initiated a strike yet, it looms as a possibility if no contract is reached by February 29, 2024.

Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to break down how big of an impact a strike could have on AB InBev shares and production volumes.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement