Tech earnings will test the market's strength: Strategist

Mounting geopolitical pressures and stocks not reacting as positively to earnings results as Wall Street had hoped, concerns over the strength of the market are beginning to creep in. Big names in tech — including Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) will report their latest quarterly earnings in the coming weeks — have helped lead the recent rally seen in the market.

State Street Global Markets Head of Equity Research Marija Veitmane joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what will test the mettle of markets the most, including geopolitical woes and Big Tech earnings.

"Next week we have a big tech week which is hopefully one part of the market that consensus is very constructive for and that is part of the market that maybe is less affected by [interest] rate hikes, companies are larger, balance sheets are stronger. So that is potentially something [that] can kind of put floor under stocks," Veitmane explains.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino