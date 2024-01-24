Tech giants drive fifth day of gains for Dow, S&P 500

The Nasdaq 100 (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) posted a fifth consecutive day of gains on Wednesday, fueled by mega cap technology stocks. Names like Microsoft (MSFT), AMD (AMD), and Meta (META) propelled the rally, closing the day at record highs.

