Tech giants drive fifth day of gains for Dow, S&P 500

Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

The Nasdaq 100 (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) posted a fifth consecutive day of gains on Wednesday, fueled by mega cap technology stocks. Names like Microsoft (MSFT), AMD (AMD), and Meta (META) propelled the rally, closing the day at record highs.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

