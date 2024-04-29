How tech giants play off of each other's earnings: Strategist

"Magnificent Seven" tech stocks, including Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT), issued earnings last week. Some of the reports announced plans for major capital expenditures toward the development of AI projects.

Niles Investment Management Founder Dan Niles joins Catalysts to explore how tech giants benefit from each other's earnings reports, as well as the market's reaction to tech earnings.

"Meta came out first, and they guided below the Street for next quarter's revenues, but then they took up their cap-x as well as their expenses. Google came out after that, and remember, Meta went down 11%, and Google initiated a dividend, which was great, but if you look at the forward numbers, actually, the estimates across the Street actually edged down for revenues for their upcoming June quarter as well. So, I think to some extent, Google benefitted from Meta going first, and if you look at Microsoft, sort of a similar situation, where the stock was up, I think, 2% or so the next day, but again, they came after Meta, and Microsoft's forward revenue numbers edged down slightly as well," Niles explained.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino