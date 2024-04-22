'Tech outside the US' as a better opportunity in tech: Strategist

As big names in tech Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) gear up to report their latest quarterly earnings, many on Wall Street look towards this week for a signal as a to how the market may move, considering the weight of these companies within the S&P 500 (^GSPC). But, could there be more to the story for the tech sector?

TPQ Advisory Founder & CIO Jay Pelosky joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into the performance of the tech sector and why he is looking outside of the US for opportunities in the tech sector.

Pelosky offers his views on China's tech sector: "We're more keen on tech outside the United States, and in particular, in China. And so, we have identified what we call a two-tech stack divide between the US and China, where both countries are basically sealing off their tech sectors from each other, and we think that creates a real opportunity within China tech, which has been a huge laggard versus the US. Its e-commerce market is twice the size of the US, growing at 10% per annum, and the stocks, like Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (0700.HK), etc, are trading at a 50 to 60% discount to the United States tech stocks."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino