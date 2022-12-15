Tech: How Section 230 could change in 2023
Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the tech sector's tumultuous 2022 as well as how Section 230 could change going into 2023.
Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the tech sector's tumultuous 2022 as well as how Section 230 could change going into 2023.
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the decline in stock for Novavax.
Plug Power will attach its liquid hydrogen tankers to Nikola's trucks, whose deliveries will begin next year, to transport green hydrogen fuel across North America. The company will also provide a liquefaction system for Nikola's hydrogen hub project in Buckeye, Arizona, which will produce 30 metric tons per day of the gas initially, and scale up to 150 metric tons per day.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.
Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.
In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), demonstrating a sustained neutralizing antibody (nAb) response against RSV, lasting at least six months after a single administration of IVX-121. William Blair analyst thinks the best comparison for IVX-121 is Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) RSVpreF vaccine. The estimated percentage of retained titers for RSV-A from 28 days to 180 days post-immunization
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, bought plenty of stocks in 2022. Through the first nine months of the year, Berkshire deployed more than $66 billion of cash into stocks, a big step up from the same time period in 2021. Because of Buffett's and Berkshire's long track record of beating the market, investors pay close attention to when they make a move.
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Plug Power Inc. is set to buy a fleet of Nikola Corp. hydrogen-powered trucks as the two companies announced a strategic partnership on Thursday. Plug (PLUG) is buying 75 Nikola (NKLA) Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks, which Nikola says have a range of up to 500 miles. The Nikola trucks, paired with liquid hydrogen tankers, will deliver hydrogen to Plug Power’s customers in North America, the companies said.
On Wednesday, The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, bringing the federal-funds rate up to the highest level since 2007. “With interest rates rising, the most competitive savings accounts offer yields last seen in 2009 and they continue to climb,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. Many accounts are currently paying 3% or more, and you can see some of the highest savings account rates you may get now here.
Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.
Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron ((VX), Cenovus Energy (CVE), Transocean (RIG) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA plunged on Wednesday after Brazilian lawmakers approved changes to a law that offers some protection against political interference at state-controlled companies.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World
Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.
Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Elon Musk selling more Tesla shares.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.
Is this the ultimate safe haven?
Warren Buffett invested in these three excellent businesses, but their stock performances haven't been great recently.
Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.