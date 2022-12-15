U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.02
    -94.30 (-2.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,194.70
    -771.65 (-2.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,853.32
    -317.57 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.92
    -37.54 (-2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.66
    -0.62 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -30.60 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.81 (-3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0066 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4430
    -0.0600 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0239 (-1.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9280
    +2.5130 (+1.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,441.12
    -657.77 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.54
    -6.23 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Tech: How Section 230 could change in 2023

Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the tech sector's tumultuous 2022 as well as how Section 230 could change going into 2023.

