Tech stocks 'best place to be in '24'- wealth manager

STORY: Asset managers have upped their bets on the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks that have juiced up portfolio returns this year, Goldman Sachs said in a report.

Megacap growth and technology stocks accounted for 13% of the aggregate hedge fund long portfolio, twice their weight at the start of 2023, with companies like Microsoft and Amazon.com remaining popular long positions.

"UBS was actually neutral in terms of sectors on technology this year. We only upgraded technology a couple of months ago to buy," said Bernstein. "We're strong believers that AI is going to be a huge proponent of growth."