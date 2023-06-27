Tech stocks soared in the first half of the year: What history tells us about what lies ahead for the second half

The Nasdaq is up about 30 percent year to date. As we reach the end of the first half of 2023, Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Jared Blikre takes a look at the charts find out what history tells us about what could be in store for the Nasdaq the rest of the year.

Video Transcript

SEANA SMITH: All right, well, markets have certainly enjoyed substantial gains so far this year. The S&P up more than 13%. But what does history show us when stocks are strong in the first half. And what could it mean for the rest of the year? Jared Blikre here with a closer look putting in an historical context for us. Jared, what do you got.

JARED BLIKRE: Thank you, Seana. This is to continue a conversation we started yesterday. I was looking at the NASDAQ performance year to date, up an impressive almost 30. Let's call that 30%. You can see a few zigs and zags here. And let me put our line chart instead of bar so you can see.

This is actually a good thing because I was looking historically what happens when the NASDAQ is up big, just as you were talking about in the intro here. And guess what some of the best days, the two best years actually, which were 1975 and 1983, saw significant downturns. In fact, they gave back quite a bit of those earnings of those returns for the first part of the year.

Now in 2023, we don't know what's going to happen. But I think investors would love to see what happened in 1999. That's when the NASDAQ was up over 20% in the first half and up over 40% in the second half. But I decided to filter and try to figure out why this exactly was. Why some of the best years gave back those gains in the second half.

Now here's the NASDAQ in 1986. This is a bar chart with a blue 10-day moving average. And you can see it's from the lower left to the upper right. This is the mid-year mark right here at the end of January-- or end of June. And you can see it hardly spends any time below this very low moving average or that very low digit moving average.

And that is just a sign that [? is ?] climbing the wall of worry did not have any major pullbacks, did not have those, I guess, moments where investors have to question whether or not they really want to add more and it's just kind of sucking investors in there. You can see what happened in the second half of 1986. Big big decline. Gained most of that back.

Now you contrast this with 2019. Here we have the beginning of the year. We also have big gains throughout the first half of the year. But you can see we did have a bit of a correction here. And in the second half of the year, it was up up and away again.

So back to the original point here. When you filter out some of these other years where you have too good, I would say price to perfection in terms of returns here when you're climbing that wall of worry when you're just going straight up without looking back, that's actually bad for the market. So we bring it back to the present. Where are we right now?

As I said, we have actually given back some of those gains. We've had some decent pullbacks. So this argues that we could actually build on these gains. Doesn't necessarily have to be that way. But it does argue that we're not going to give back huge, huge chunks here. And so I think when you consider all of this and especially the fact that we have a little bit more volatility this year. That's actually helping us, and it actually helps the return outlook for the rest of the year. So something a little bit non-intuitive, but glad I was able to dig into that.

SEANA SMITH: Yeah, well, I'm optimistic here for the second half of the year because I think a lot of people are pretty worried about where tech valuations are today, right, Jared? Thanks.