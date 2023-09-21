U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.29
    +1.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,026.15
    -44.27 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.73
    +31.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.38
    +3.56 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.42
    +0.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.90
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4380
    -0.0420 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3750
    +0.8120 (+0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,591.44
    +1.87 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.33
    -0.72 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,683.91
    +5.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,402.41
    -168.62 (-0.52%)
     

Techcrunch Disrupt 2023: Kevin Systrom

Yahoo Finance Video

Instagram Co-Founder Kevin System discusses AI and his new app, Artifact, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023