Techcrunch Disrupt 2023: Kevin Systrom
Instagram Co-Founder Kevin System discusses AI and his new app, Artifact, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
STL provides optical fiber, cable and jelly-filled telecom cable products. Managing Director Ankit Agarwal says it aims to become the world's top three player in the optical space. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".
At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, we asked two leading investors and one founder to dish on some of the untapped and overlooked opportunities they see in sustainable agtech. Monica Varman, a partner at Kleiner Perkins spinoff G2, said she's only beginning to see startups that focus on boosting transparency across agricultural supply chains. "We're starting to see some SaaS-based transparency platforms like Regrow, but it's in very early stages, and I think it's a critical enabler for all of the interesting innovations across the supply chain," Varman explained.
Cruise is planning to build a winterized version of the Origin, the company's autonomous vehicle model that is purpose-built without a steering wheel or pedals. "A couple of years from now, we'll have a new version of our vehicles coming out that is adapted for cold weather," said Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Cruise operates a commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco and in Austin, as well as a free service in Phoenix.
Net worth is the difference between your assets – what you own – and your liabilities – what you owe. This figure represents your financial health at a given point in time, providing a snapshot of your current financial position. But understanding the distinction between average net worth and median net worth is crucial when […] The post Average vs. Median Net Worth appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
In a big shift, anyone who took in more than $600 a year from reselling tickets could be in for a tax surprise.
If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson used a sham purchase of a luxury penthouse apartment in Puerto Rico to improperly enrich himself by $10 million at the expense of his family trust, his wife claims in a suit accusing him of hiding billions of dollars in assets during their divorce.
One of the most important decisions in retirement is choosing how much to withdraw from your savings. You need to take out enough to meet your spending needs, but not so much that you end up running out of money. While there's no real consensus on a safe withdrawal rate, a recent report from Edward […] The post How Much Should I Withdraw From My Retirement Account? Edward Jones Says Start With These Percentages appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Media magnate Rupert Murdoch on Monday announced that he would be stepping down as the leader of both Fox News' parent company and his News Corp media holdings — with his son, Lachlan, set to take his place. Through his decades-long career, Murdoch, 92, built an empire — beginning with his father's newspaper in Adelaide, Australia — and became a multibillionaire. In the U.S., his creation of Fox News has notably influenced American politics, making Murdoch a hero to some and pariah to others.
Nvidia (NVDA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.
(Bloomberg) -- The Luksic family, South America's wealthiest with a combined fortune of about $25 billion, is reaping the benefits of a bet on global shipping and port logistics more than a decade after it first entered the industry.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Last year, Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to major disruptions in the global supply chain and precipitated Western sanctions, sending oil prices soaring across the world's economies. In the US, t...
(Bloomberg) -- Canada, home to the world's third-largest crude deposits, is poised to reshuffle global oil flows next year.
Investing in dividend stocks can create a nice stream of passive income. Instead of receiving payouts as cash, you can also use dividends to increase your holdings by reinvesting them to purchase additional shares of stock. Among other benefits, reinvesting dividends can help you avoid brokerage fees. However, even when you don't receive dividends as […] The post Do You Pay Taxes on Dividends Reinvested? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Two long-delayed refineries outside the U.S. are set to ramp up production, pumping out about 1 million more barrels a day of fuel.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Carnival (CCL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
While shortages and insurance mix-up are a pain for patients, things are looking up for vaccine makers.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -When Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of media titan Rupert Murdoch, was named the sole chairman of News Corp and Fox Corp on Thursday, the announcement put to rest immediate questions about who will run a sprawling media empire that includes some of the most powerful brands in the world. The executive transition, however, does not settle another potential power play that could occur upon Rupert Murdoch’s death, as framed by a document called the Murdoch Family Trust. It is the vehicle through which the elder Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp, through a roughly 40% stake in voting shares of each company.