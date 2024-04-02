Telsa stock falls on Q1 delivery miss

Tesla (TSLA) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company missed analyst expectations for first quarter deliveries. The electric vehicle maker reported delivering 386,810 vehicles during the quarter, falling short of around 449,000 units analysts had anticipated.

Yahoo Finance Senior Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down the details, discussing factors that may have impacted these numbers and the slump within the broader EV market.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith