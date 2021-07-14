Ten Little closes $5M funding round
Fatma Collins, Ten Little CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss her company's outlook and latest funding round.
What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Wednesday. Although investors' concerns about U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have lingered since the Chinese government took action against DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) and other recently listed stocks last week, there was no immediately obvious trigger for Wednesday's decline.
As of 2 p.m. EDT, the stock's price was up more than 2%, which placed Apple's market capitalization at a staggering $2.5 trillion. Apple is reportedly preparing to boost shipments by 20% compared to 2020's levels. Apple is expected to debut its latest-generation iPhones in September.
Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell as much as 13.1% in trading on Wednesday, continuing a slide that's beaten down shares all week. The only announcement out from Virgin Galactic today was the scheduling of its second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement for Thursday, Aug. 5, after the market closes. The sell-off in Virgin Galactic shares began early this week after management filed to sell as much as $500 million in stock.
The market is giving tiny multiples to Carvana and eXp World. This mispricing is an opportunity for savvy investors.
Prospective profit-takers took decided action today, but there may well be more of the same to come.
Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) crashed today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced it is conducting a secondary offering. The news comes just a few months after ChargePoint completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The secondary offering is being launched in order for existing shareholders, primarily early venture capital (VC) funds, to sell stock in an orderly fashion.
The confetti and decorations may have been taken down after New Year's Eve, but the party didn't stop for investors in FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) for another few weeks. Between unfavorable opinions of the stock echoing on Wall Street and the company's uninspiring first-quarter 2021 earnings report, the stock failed to rebound in April. Unlike fuel cell peers like Plug Power and Bloom Energy, which have successfully grown their top lines over the past few years, FuelCell Energy has struggled to grow revenue -- a worrying sign that investors were reminded of when the company reported Q1 earnings in March.
Shares of home solar system provider Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) have been negatively impacted by two related headwinds so far in 2021, and the stock hasn't recovered. Through June 30, Sunrun shares were down 19.6% for the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Other solar stocks have bounced back, but investors potentially see an added risk with Sunrun.
Canopy Growth, the largest marijuana stock, has fallen after a post-election rally. And Canada is still dealing with coronavirus-related lockdowns. Is CGC stock a buy right now?
The Chinese fintech company is back in compliance with the Nasdaq's listing requirements, giving traders a reason to cheer.
Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) shot up this morning and gained as much as 17.9% as of 9:40 a.m. EDT. The otherwise boring company that primarily deals in salt and plant nutrients has made a discovery that has the potential to turn its fortunes around. On July 13, Compass Minerals announced the discovery of a lithium brine resource with nearly 2.4 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at its solar evaporation site in Ogden, Utah.
Small-cap stocks tend to get hit harder during a downturn and rise faster during a recovery. It's why small-cap stocks are outperforming their mid-cap and large-cap brethren over the past year: Since the market collapse in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, small caps have gained 127%, mid caps are up 120%, and large caps added 96%. This could be the real summer of recovery, so long as the government doesn't step in to upset things again, meaning the gains already enjoyed by small-cap stocks were just the first phase of their growth.
These stocks have dividend yields that are at least three times as high as the yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes.
Shares of Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) were tanking on Wednesday, with the stock down 20.5% as of 10:38 a.m. EDT. The decline came after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released its proposed physician fee schedule for fiscal year 2022. In a press release, Glaukos CEO Thomas Burns said that the ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company was "extremely disappointed" with CMS' proposed fees.